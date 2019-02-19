Ariana Grande is making Billboard history with her new album, “thank u, next”

If you’ve been obsessing over Ariana Grande’s new album, “thank u, next” you should know you’re certainly not alone. The pop star latest album is earning her multiple industry accolades, but most notable is the following: Grande has claimed the TOP THREE spots on the Billboard 100, a triumph last held by the Beatles back in 1964!

The Beatles held the top three spots with their songs, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” and “Do You Want to Know A Secret,” and now Grande hit songs, “7 rings,” “Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored,” and “thank u, next” hold the top three positions.

Check out Grande’s reaction on Twitter to seeing the news:

It should also be noted, that because only the Beatles have achieved this before Grande she has also become the first female and first solo artist to accomplish this.

