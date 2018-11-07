Ariana Grande performs her new single, “thank u, next” on Ellen

Beloved pop star, Ariana Grande, shocked everyone when she released her latest single, “thank u, next” about her past relationships! Click here to listen to the unedited single.

During the performance, Grande climbed on top of a chair for a moment and on the way down stumbled a bit and said, “Oh my God!” The singer kind of giggled her way through a few of the following lines, but she was clearly okay.

But look on the bright side, at least we now know for sure that Grande doesn’t lip sync her performances!

Watch the performance below. The stumble happens around 1:17…