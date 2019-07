Ariana Grande releases new music video for ‘in my head’ via Vogue

Earlier this morning (7/9/19), Ariana Grande shared the latest video from her thank u, next album, ‘in my head’ via Vogue! The video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, takes place in a stark white room which represents the inside of her mind.

Have you seen the video? What do you think?

Watch the video below: