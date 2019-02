Ariana Grande shocked us all TODAY (2/8/19) when she released not only another new music video for the song, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” BUT she also released the full “thank u, next” album for her adoring fans!

What do you think of her new music?

WARNING: Video does contain explicit lyrics. You’ve been warned.



BONUS: Here are her the other two music videos from her new album!

“7 rings”



“thank u, next”