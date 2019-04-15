Ariana Grande reunites NSYNC for her Coachella performance!

Let’s be honest, none of us are hardcore Coachella heads here in the KS95 office, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate some of the performances!

This year, Ariana Grande became the youngest person to headline the festival and definitely made sure her performance was one to remember! During the performance, NSYNC (minus JT) reunited on stage for her hit song, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” and even performed their classic single, “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Then … yes there’s more … Grande was joined by rapper Nicki Minaj to perform hit songs, “Side To Side” and “Bang Bang!”

To cap off the night, Diddy and Mase showed up to help Grande perform “Mo Money Mo Problems” and pay tribute to Biggie, 2Pac and Mac Miller!

🔥PART 1 🔥 “Tearin up my heart” NSYNC ft. Ariana Grande at #AriChella *this clip includes Ariana’s verse 😘 pic.twitter.com/pzBjgJvSBt — Pop Supreme (@ThePopSupreme) April 15, 2019

Watch a few recap videos below:

