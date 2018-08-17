Ariana Grande sings “Natural Woman” as a tribute to Aretha Franklin
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Ariana Grande sings “Natural Woman” as a tribute to Aretha Franklin

Posted by: KS95 August 17, 2018 129 Views

Ariana Grande appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon alongside The Roots to perform a cover of “Natural Woman” as a tribute to the recently deceased, Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The performance was extremely moving and even Fallon had to acknowledge it.

Watch the performance below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules