Ariana Grande sings “Natural Woman” as a tribute to Aretha Franklin

Ariana Grande appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon alongside The Roots to perform a cover of “Natural Woman” as a tribute to the recently deceased, Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The performance was extremely moving and even Fallon had to acknowledge it.

Thank you @ArianaGrande and @theRoots for putting together a beautiful opening of our show honoring our friend, the legendary Aretha Franklin. I know it’s a big night for Ariana – but this is what great people do when they know we need them to be there for us. #ArianaOnFallon — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 17, 2018

Watch the performance below:

