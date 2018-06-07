ATTENTION: Calling all Starbucks fans…

ATTENTION: Calling all Starbucks fans…

Posted by: KS95 June 7, 2018 34 Views

Attention all Starbucks fans!

If you noticed your morning brew was a bit more expensive this morning, you were correct! The giant coffee chain has raised it’s prices at about 8,000 U.S. locations anywhere from 10-20 cents! Yikes.

It seems the price increase has only impacted “brewed coffee,” and the prices for a majority of the chain’s beverages, like lattes, mochas, tea lattes, iced coffee, Frappuccinos, iced tea, cold brews, Nitros, etc. have remained unchanged…

So if you’re already scrapping your change drawer for that necessary morning rush, be sure to grab an extra quarter just in case!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules