ATTENTION: Calling all Starbucks fans…

Attention all Starbucks fans!

If you noticed your morning brew was a bit more expensive this morning, you were correct! The giant coffee chain has raised it’s prices at about 8,000 U.S. locations anywhere from 10-20 cents! Yikes.

It seems the price increase has only impacted “brewed coffee,” and the prices for a majority of the chain’s beverages, like lattes, mochas, tea lattes, iced coffee, Frappuccinos, iced tea, cold brews, Nitros, etc. have remained unchanged…

So if you’re already scrapping your change drawer for that necessary morning rush, be sure to grab an extra quarter just in case!