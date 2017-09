Australian bride gets married with bouquet made of donuts!!

Paige Kirk, 23, from Sydney, surprised her bridesmaids with a set of bouquets filled with decorated pastries.

“Me and my husband Steven thought it would be different, fun and light hearted,” she told the BBC.

Despite their tempting appearance, she said her bridal party had resisted eating their doughnuts on the day.

“We had plenty of goodies beforehand so we were too full too eat them,” she said.

Today’s bride with her donut bouquet! Watch our Instagram LIVE for all the action! A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT