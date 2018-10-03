The Avengers partner up with March For Our Lives to talk about their “first time”

In a new PSA announcement the stars from The Avengers: Infinity War get intimate and share the raw details from their “first time.” And by first time they mean their first time voting!

The video is full of sexy double entendres that could easily be mistaken for other things. If you know what we mean. *wink, wink. nudge, nudge.

March For Our Lives in partnership with We Stand United, hopes to bring out young voters for the November midterm elections. And according to Time magazine, on National Voter Registration Day earlier this year, over 800,000 people were registered which is a significant jump from 2016’s 771,321.

Watch the PSA below:

