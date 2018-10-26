Awww, look at this “Mrs. Doubtfire” reunion picture!

Posted by: KS95 October 26, 2018 17 Views

Raise your hand if you hated the movie, “Mrs. Doubtfire.” FYI, nobody should’ve raised their hand because how could you not like that movie. It’s a classic.

It’s been 25 years since the film premiered, and look how much the children have grown up! Pierce Brosnan and the three children reunited to celebrate the occasion. Unfortunately, Sally Field was unable to attend because of a prescheduled book tour for her new memoir, “In Pieces.”

RIP Robin Williams.

