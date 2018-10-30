‘Baby Shark’ song gets a “metal” makeover?!

If you weren’t already exhausted with this dang, “Baby Shark” song, there’s now a metal version of the beloved children’s song! The original YouTube video has over a billion views, and once you’ve heard it plan on having it stuck in your head all day!

Well now the song has a new “metal” version. Leo Moracchioli, has treated his nearly three million YouTube subscribers to a hard rock edition of “Baby Shark.” And because we heard it and have it stuck in our heads yet again, we only thought it was fair to let you hear it, too!