The Bachelor franchise may be growing old, but Chris Harrison is forever!

There have been almost too many episodes of “The Bachelor” and/or “The Bachelorette,” and let’s not even being to mention the various spin-offs that have come and gone in the process. But through it all one thing we the audience can always count on is good ole’ Chris Harrison.

If #BachelorNation had a founding father it would be Chris Harrison, and if Lin-Manuel Miranda is looking to tell another untold story, we nominate Chris Harrison!

That being said, @BachelorABC tweeted out a compilation video of great Chris Harrison moments, and let’s just say if Harrison ever leaves the show … we’re FOR SURE leaving, too.

Watch the compilation below: