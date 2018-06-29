The Backstreet Boys reunite on The Tonight Show to perform using classroom instruments

These days “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” has really found a good groove using new creative ways to interview guests and engage the viewers — from dancing with John Travolta, to incognito concerts in the NYC Subway system with the likes of Maroon 5, Christina Aguilera, and Miley Cyrus.

Now Fallon was joined by none other than the Backstreet Boys to perform their classic single, “I Want It That Way,” on classroom instruments with The Roots and Fallon. And even though the boy band days are behind us, and we probably won’t see any reunions from our other favorite boy bands … it’s good to know that the Backstreet Boys will reunite and do just about anything to stay relevant.

Watch the video below.

