Backstreet’s back … with another new song! Check out “No Place”

Just when you think they’re done … the Backstreet Boys are back! And this time they released a new song from their upcoming album “DNA” which comes out on January 25th.

The track is titled, “No Place” and is more down home chill song, while the video features tender moments with members of the group and their families.

Watch the video below, and let us know what you think: