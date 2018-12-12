BadNeighborAlert: Texas family uses “Baby Shark” in their holiday Christmas light display

We LOVE holiday displays. It’s probably one of the best parts of the season. Driving around at nights and seeing all the beautiful lights, and marveling at the hard work of families around the city who took the time to create something pretty for us to enjoy!

However, a house in Boerne, TX decided to do the unthinkable. You know that obnoxious song we’ve all be trying to avoid since its debut. The song that haunts our dreams long after it’s finished. It’s the viral children’s song, “Baby Shark!”

It’s both very cute and very annoying at the same time. We mostly just feel bad for their poor neighbors.

Is this one of those awkward situations where they probably should’ve asked their neighbor before they ruined the whole holiday season? Probably. Do we think they asked? Probably not.

Watch the video if you dare:

