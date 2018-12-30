A bald eagle decided to hang out with the fans during the Cotton Bowl
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Posted by: KS95 December 30, 2018 29 Views

Okay … this is actually super cool! After the national anthem at the Cotton Bowl, Clark the bald eagle decided he wanted to go up and hang out with the fans!

He was supposed to fly around the stands and bring inspiration from a safe distance but instead he went completely rogue and just landed on a bunch of unsuspecting fans and the crowd LOST IT!!

