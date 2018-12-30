A bald eagle decided to hang out with the fans during the Cotton Bowl

Okay … this is actually super cool! After the national anthem at the Cotton Bowl, Clark the bald eagle decided he wanted to go up and hang out with the fans!

He was supposed to fly around the stands and bring inspiration from a safe distance but instead he went completely rogue and just landed on a bunch of unsuspecting fans and the crowd LOST IT!!

The eagle landed all right. On a Notre Dame fan. pic.twitter.com/6koNTfitvm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 29, 2018

The eagle has spoken. This man must become our next president.pic.twitter.com/N4R3DnIVAs — Trevor NYE the New Years Guy (@notoriousTAG) December 30, 2018