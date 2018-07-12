Barb is back and starring in her own Netflix movie! Kinda…

Our desperate cries for “MORE BARB! MORE BARB! MORE BARB!” have finally been answered. Well … sorta.

Barb (aka Shannon Purser) is back and starring in a Netflix original movie. What’s it about? Well let us tell you … it’s pretty much your run of the mill teen rom-com. Sierra is a smart, quirky, nerdy girl who wants to date a hot, popular guy. But in this film, she ends up cat fishing him using another popular girl at school.

Good stuff, right?!

“Sierra Burgess Is A Loser” hits Netflix on September 7th!

For now, let’s just enjoy this trailer!

