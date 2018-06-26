Barbie launches a new “Career of the Year”

Barbie has always been a career woman! She’s been a ballerina, a doctor, a veterinarian, an astronaut, a teacher, and the list goes on and on and on and on. Since 1959 she’s had over 200 careers, and today she announced her latest career path — STEM aka robotics engineer!

In a career the is dominated by males, Barbie has partnered with Black Girls CODE and Tynker, and online platform that provides coding education to children. Mattel will also offer seven free “Barbie-inspired” coding experiences through Tynker including lessons that will focus on logic, problem-solving, and other necessary coding skills.

The “Career of the Year” Barbie is available now for $13.99. She comes with safety goggles, a doll-sized laptop computer, and a small humanoid robot.