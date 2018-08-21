Barnum’s Animals are on the loose!

Posted by: KS95 August 21, 2018

For over a century, animal crackers have had the same design … but finally things are changing. Gone are the days of animals behind bars, these days the animals are roaming free!

Barnum’s Animals got a much needed redesign after relentless pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (aka PETA), which has had a long standing beef (pun intended) with animals in circuses. Back in the spring of 2016, PETA wrote a letter to Mondelez International (the parent company of Nabisc0) calling for a redesign of the iconic packaging.

The new packages are on shelves now, and still stay true to the brand color and lettering … but now the animals are on the loose and living what we can only imagine is their best life! Run free, sweet creatures! Run free!

BEFORE:

AFTER:

