A beautiful day for a neighbor. Tom Hanks, won’t you be mine?

The movie won't be out until October 2019. Looks like it's going to be one that pulls on the heart strings!
“In the research for the movie, the writers found that more people than they could possibly count credited Mr. Rogers with changing their lives…. [It’s about] one man who’s in a critical point in his life — becoming a new father, having issues with his own father — and meeting Mr. Rogers to write a piece about him, thinking it’s going to be a bit of a puff piece, but it ends up changing his entire life.”
-the filmmaker, Marielle Heller
Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018
Makes me a little nostalgic for the innocence of the past… so I’ll leave you with this.
– Carissa
“There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”
-Mister Fred Rogers