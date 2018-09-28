A beautiful day for a neighbor. Tom Hanks, won’t you be mine?

The movie won’t be out until October 2019. Click: here for background on the movie and it’s purpose. Looks like it’s going to be one that pulls on the heart strings!

“In the research for the movie, the writers found that more people than they could possibly count credited Mr. Rogers with changing their lives…. [It’s about] one man who’s in a critical point in his life — becoming a new father, having issues with his own father — and meeting Mr. Rogers to write a piece about him, thinking it’s going to be a bit of a puff piece, but it ends up changing his entire life.” -the filmmaker, Marielle Heller

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

Makes me a little nostalgic for the innocence of the past… so I’ll leave you with this.

