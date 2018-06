Is Benedict Cumberbatch the best choice for the Grinch?!

The new trailer for “The Grinch” debuted online, and over here at the Morning Show we’re feeling a little “meh” about the choice. Crisco and Ryan feel like Cumberbatch might be too likable to be play such a character…

They think we need someone maybe a little nastier or someone that at the very least sounds a little grumpier, ya know?

We’ve got the trailer here. Watch it and let us know what you think of Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch!