Best Twitter reactions to Arie’s decision on ‘The Bachelor’

The Internet went pretty crazy last night when Arie proposed to Minnesota girl, Becca, and then broke up with her later in the show.
@ariejr sits on a throne of lies. #thebachelor #thebachelorfinale pic.twitter.com/qrsVREPnQL
— Katie Sigler (@KatieSigler16) March 6, 2018
For the second night in a row “GET OUT” is what people are screaming at their tv screens #TheBachelorFinale
— Kiersten Wills (@kier1imports) March 6, 2018
Me @ arie #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/sHli9oJ4HY
— Bach Tweets (@BachBatch) March 6, 2018
I kind of wish he’d proposed to Krystal bc she would have ripped him to pieces #TheBachelor #thebachelorfinale pic.twitter.com/OJ1OkHfPWZ
— letstalktv (@letstalktvtime) March 6, 2018
This is how you knock on a bathroom door when someone is throwing up or has diarrhea, not when you just broke off your engagement #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/gWMoujfWfL
— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 6, 2018
#thebachelor Arie outside of Becca’s room 4 hours after she asked him to leave pic.twitter.com/81KCwmJwOF
— Shock&Roll (@SHOCKundROLL) March 6, 2018
And I thought Arie was boring??? This dude out here making Juan Pablo look like Mother Teresa… #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/abQgjiYuMw
— Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) March 6, 2018