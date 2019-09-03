‘Between Two Ferns’ is getting a full length movie on Netflix

‘Between Two Ferns’ is getting a full length movie on Netflix

If you’ve never watched ‘Between Two Ferns’ with Zach Galifianakis, you’re DEFINITELY missing out. They are awkward, hilarious and genius all at once.

But fans of the web series will be pleased to know that Netflix just released a trailer for ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie!’

Watch the trailer below:

Zach Galifianakis and his oddball crew take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Celebrity cameos include:
Matthew Mcconaughey, Will Ferrell, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, John Cho, Chance the Rapper, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Tessa Thompson!

