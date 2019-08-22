Billie Eilish’s hit song, ‘Bad Guy’ gets parodied into hilarious ‘Dad Guy’

The internet is full of parody videos! It’s like the moment a new song becomes a hit, the internet takes that as a challenge to come up with as many parodies as possible.

Billie Eilish is the internet’s newest parody victim. When her new song “Bad Guy” finally knocked Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” from the top spot, she immediately became a target.

Early Wednesday morning, Reddit user u/FunkTurkey posted his parody of Eilish’s hit, “Dad Guy,” to r/videos and it’s full of amazing dad jokes.

Watch the parody video below:

Check out the original, just for fun:

