Black cat crashes professional soccer game, and refuses to leave!
Twitter: @NBCSportsSoccer

Posted by: KS95 February 4, 2019

Deep down we love when animals crash professional sporting events. It just makes the whole thing a little more fun and exciting, and lately it seems to happen more often during professional soccer games!

Watch as this cute little black cat decides he wants to play on the pitch during the middle of a game. It’s hard to be mad when it’s so stinkin’ cute at the same time!

