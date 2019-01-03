Expect delays on “Black Mirror” Season 5!

It’s not the worst thing in the world, but because of the amount of time it took to create “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” we will now have to wait a little longer for the fifth season of the normal series.

Bummer, folks. That being said, in an interview with the New York Times show creator Charlie Brooker said, “we’re doing more optimistic episodes and stories, rather than just dystopian and negative ones. We want to keep the show interesting for us.”

So instead of those gloom and doom stories, we can look forward to much happier endings! Not the worst.

Look for Black Mirror Season 5 to hit Netflix sometime in the late 2019! But in the meantime watch the trailer for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and then go watch it, play it, and create your own adventure!

