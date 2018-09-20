“The Bold and the Lyrical” a Drake-lyric soap opera starring James Corden, Kaley Cuoco, and Joel McHale

Soap operas have been around for as long as most people can remember! And whether it was “Young and the Restless,” “General Hospital,” or “Days of Our Lives” … we all know someone that not only watched but most likely recorded it every day!

But there’s been a significant decline in viewership. For some reason or another the newer generations haven’t quite latched on to those stories as aggressively. Maybe soap operas just aren’t speaking our language anymore?

Well … James Corden tackled that problem when he produced, “The Bold and the Lyrical” a soap opera that speaks solely in Drake lyrics starring Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), comedian Joel McHale, and Corden.

Watch below:

