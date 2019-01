Lady Gaga fans were completely surprised when Bradley Cooper joined Gaga on stage to perform, “Shallow” the hit song from their new film A Star Is Born! Gaga welcomed Cooper on stage with a gigantic hug, and the crowd went wild.

“Shallow” is Oscar nominated for Best Original Song, which fingers crossed means we’ll get to see another Cooper/Gaga performance of this glorious song!

Watch the live Las Vegas performance below: