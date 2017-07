Per TMZ, Linkin Park singer and close friend of the late Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington has died by suicide by hanging.

He was discovered on Thursday just before 9 am at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

Thursday would have marked Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Bennington was married and a father of six. Linkin Park was scheduled to play at the Xcel Energy Center on August 15.

More information as it becomes available.