Breaking News: Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60

Carrie Fisher, known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars has died.

“Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning … days after suffering a massive heart attack on board a flight from London to LAX … a family spokesperson has confirmed.

TMZ broke the story … Fisher was on a flight from London to LAX Friday when she suffered the heart attack 15 minutes before landing. People on the plane tell TMZ she appeared lifeless.”