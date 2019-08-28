BreakingNews: Leslie Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live!

According to several sources, Leslie Jones is leaving her spot on Saturday Night Live after five seasons on the show!

The actress/comedian joined the show back in 2014 as a writer and quickly became one of the leading players on the show. Her time on the show has even earned her three Emmy nominations. But now Jones will spend some time focusing on other career options. She’s got a Netflix standup special in the works and a few movies on the horizon!

So even though she will be missed, isn’t this what we want for all our favorite SNL players … fame and fortune?