Bride goes viral for kicking a couple out of her “kid-free” wedding!

When planning a wedding there is a fine, fine, very fine line when it comes to inviting people. And that line is made even blurrier when it comes to inviting children or not. Well … an anonymous bride is going viral after she posed a question on a Reddit thread asking if she was wrong for kicking a couple out of her “kid-free” wedding when they arrived with their children.

She states the invitation made it VERY clear that the ceremony and reception were adult-only, and even the children in the ceremony portion were not allowed into the reception. When two guests arrived with children, assuming the rules didn’t apply to them, the bride let it go for the ceremony but after some fussying and cranky behavior during the reception the bride decided to step in.

Watch the story below, and keep scrolled to see the Reddit thread:

