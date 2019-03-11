Brie Larson AKA Captain Marvel decided to surprise a few unsuspecting moviegoers
Picture it: You’re super pumped to see the new “Captain Marvel” film which is already enough for you, but then in strolls Captain Marvel herself … Brie Larson! WTHeck?!

How cool is that? Well that’s exactly what happened to these folks! Larson also worked the concessions stand, serving popcorn and soda to excited fans!

Watch the surprise video and check out a few photos below:

