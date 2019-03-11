Brie Larson AKA Captain Marvel decided to surprise a few unsuspecting moviegoers

Picture it: You’re super pumped to see the new “Captain Marvel” film which is already enough for you, but then in strolls Captain Marvel herself … Brie Larson! WTHeck?!
How cool is that? Well that’s exactly what happened to these folks! Larson also worked the concessions stand, serving popcorn and soda to excited fans!
Watch the surprise video and check out a few photos below:
#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to a few theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/3hToHKTois
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 10, 2019
The ultimate #CaptainMarvel experience! @BrieLarson helped fans get their popcorn and soda on opening weekend. #HigherFurtherFaster (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8OdktYxRnL
— Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 10, 2019