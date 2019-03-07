Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson go for a spin in “Carpool Karaoke”

Carpool Karaoke isn’t always James Corden driving around with a fun celebrity, sometimes it’s just fun celebrities driving around with other fun celebrities.

In this episode, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson go for a ride around town singing Ariana Grande’s “7 rings,” and giving each other lie detector tests …? Yup, the duo made a pit stop to ask each other a few questions with the help of a lie detector technician.

WARNING: This isn’t the complete episode but … you can watch FREE episodes of Carpool Karaoke wit the stars of Captain Marvel this Friday on the Apple TV app!

– Darrin

