“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” spoofs “Law and Order: SVU” in new trailer!

For a brief moment fans of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were devastated when Fox announced that they were cancelling the sleeper hit, but in a shocking twist NBC picked up the show and gave it new life on a new network!

Rejoice!

With the season six premiere just around the corner, B99 (as we shall now refer to it) has released a few fun trailers for the upcoming season. One of which is a beautiful “crossover” between B99 and another long-running NBC police show … “Law and Order: SVU.”

Watch the trailer below:

This elite squad isn't DUN DUN yet. pic.twitter.com/pJQrLEA1ki — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 27, 2018

BONUS: Watch this “all-action” trailer!

