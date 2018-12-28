“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” spoofs “Law and Order: SVU” in new trailer!

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” spoofs “Law and Order: SVU” in new trailer!

Posted by: KS95 December 28, 2018 41 Views

For a brief moment fans of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were devastated when Fox announced that they were cancelling the sleeper hit, but in a shocking twist NBC picked up the show and gave it new life on a new network!

Rejoice!

With the season six premiere just around the corner, B99 (as we shall now refer to it) has released a few fun trailers for the upcoming season. One of which is a beautiful “crossover” between B99 and another long-running NBC police show … “Law and Order: SVU.”

Watch the trailer below:

BONUS: Watch this “all-action” trailer!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules