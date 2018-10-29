Bruno Mars and comedian Luenell get steamy on Instagram!

Bruno Mars teamed up and turned up with comedienne Luenell for a funny video on Instagram during his four night run in Los Angeles.

The comedian posted a “sexy” public plea to Mars on social media, saying she wanted to “look you in your eye, and tell you how much I adore you.”

She went on to say, “I just adore you, honey. You’re the cutest thing ever and you’re so … talented it’s ridiculous.”

The video went viral and eventually caught Mars’ attention, so the entertainer reposted the video on his own page and agreed to make her dreams come true. The result is the following video: