BTS and Jimmy Fallon completed the Fortnite Dance Challenge on a recent episode of “The Tonight Show”

People are loving the Korean boy band, BTS! They love them so much that their first U.S. stadium show sold out in only a few minutes back in August.

Will appearing on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the band decided to invite Fallon to help them complete the Fortnite Dance Challenge!

Watch the challenge here:



Watch the interview with Fallon here: