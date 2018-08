Build For Real – Lego Technic Bugatti even drives. How fast?

What’s the coolest lego-thing you’ve ever built? How many pieces involved?

This Lego Technic Bugatti goes a whopping 12 mph but it looks good doing it.

It took over over 13,000 hours to build with 1 million pieces and it moves 12 mph thanks to over 2300 small electric motors.

Check all the specs: here

So, I have to ask… what’s your dream car?