Bumble (the dating app) is getting an upgrade!

Posted by: KS95 January 11, 2019 5 Views

There was a time when being single meant you had to physically go out and meet people. Then came the super advanced smartphones, with all their app’ing and tapping capabilities. So then instead of going out, you could lounge around your home in your baggy sweats, swiping right or left until the wee hours of the morning hoping for true love!

All of these dating apps have little features that allow you to filter out what you might consider “riff raff,” but now the popular dating app Bumble just launched a new way to filter your potential suitors … by zodiac sign! Yes, you read that correctly, you can now find and avoid matches using astrology principals.

Is this a bit too much? What do you think?

