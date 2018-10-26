Burn calories watching horror movies? Count us in!

FUN FACT: A study by the University of Westminster reveals that watching scary movies is not only terrifying but it can burn up to 200 calories! What?! Burn calories but sitting and watching a movie?! Shenanigans!

During the study, participants’ heart rates, oxygen intake and carbon dioxide output were measured while watching said scary movies. The study concluded that on average, the number of calories used increased by a third while viewing the film!

Here’s the shakedown on the top calorie grossing horror films:

1. The Shining: 184 calories

2. Jaws: 161 calories

3. The Exorcist: 158 calories

4. Alien: 152 calories

5. Saw: 133 calories

6. A Nightmare on Elm Street: 118 calories

7. Paranormal Activity: 111 calories

8. The Blair Witch Project: 107 calories

9. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 105 calories

Happy horror watching!