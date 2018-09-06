Burt Reynolds, American actor/director/producer is dead at 82.

According to his agent Todd Eisner, Burt Reynolds, an American actor, director and producer is dead at the age of 82.
Reynolds was an iconic Hollywood sex symbol with southern charm. The Georgia native starred in films such as, “Deliverance,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Smokey and the Bandit.” Reynolds also gained high marks for founding the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in his home state of Florida.
Sources say he went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Thursday, September 6 but that his family was by his side.
RIP. Burt Reynolds (1936 – 2018)