California Girl Scout goes viral by channeling her inner Cardi B for a “Cookie Rap”

Seriously, who wouldn’t buy cookies from this girl? Kiki Paschall a 10-year-old Girl Scout from California changed the lyrics to Cardi B’s hit song, “Money” to help promote the sale of cookies, and the internet loved it. Even the official Girl Scouts accounts have retweeted and regrammed the video.

Where do we sign up? How many boxes should we buy?

Watch the rap below: