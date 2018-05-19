Called off the wedding! Just for now or forever?

Maybe it’s the royal wedding that motivated John Cena and Nikki Bella meet up this weekend. Do you think they compared their lists of “must-haves” for happiness? Nikki’s idea: more here. They were spotted out together just 4 weeks after calling off their wedding.

My fascination with this couple began when I saw the interview below. John Cena really seems like a charming guy! Just watch Kathie Lee’s reactions to some of the nice things John says about his ex-fiance Nikki Bella during his interview.