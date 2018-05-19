Called off the wedding! Just for now or forever?
In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and Cena have ended their engagement, saying that they've made the mutual decision to break up after six years together. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Called off the wedding! Just for now or forever?

Posted by: Carissa May 19, 2018 6 Views

Maybe it’s the royal wedding that motivated John Cena and Nikki Bella meet up this weekend. Do you think they compared their lists of “must-haves” for happiness? Nikki’s idea: more here. They were spotted out together just 4 weeks after calling off their wedding.

My fascination with this couple began when I saw the interview below. John Cena really seems like a charming guy! Just watch Kathie Lee’s reactions to some of the nice things John says about his ex-fiance Nikki Bella during his interview.

About Carissa

Carissa
© 2015 KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules