Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, is dead at 20.
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, is dead at 20.

Posted by: KS95 July 8, 2019 19 Views

The world lost a wonderful and very young light this weekend. Over the holiday weekend, Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died in his sleep according to TMZ.

The 20-year-old actor was most known for his work on the Disney Channel film series, ‘Descendants,’ the hit show, ‘Jesse’ and both ‘Grown Ups’ films.

His death came as a shock to everyone and was the result of a seizure in his sleep which was caused by an ongoing medical condition that he was being treated for.

The family spokesperson told the press, “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

RIP Cameron Boyce (1999 – 2019)

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules