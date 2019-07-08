Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, is dead at 20.

The world lost a wonderful and very young light this weekend. Over the holiday weekend, Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died in his sleep according to TMZ.

The 20-year-old actor was most known for his work on the Disney Channel film series, ‘Descendants,’ the hit show, ‘Jesse’ and both ‘Grown Ups’ films.

His death came as a shock to everyone and was the result of a seizure in his sleep which was caused by an ongoing medical condition that he was being treated for.

The family spokesperson told the press, “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

RIP Cameron Boyce (1999 – 2019)