Camila Cabello – Break-up song coming soon! Watch her live Lewis Capaldi cover.

Ugh, I hope Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ok?!

Ok, I’m being dramatic. I’m sure they’re fine but we might not ever really know because well, here’s what Cabello says about her love:

I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it. Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else.

FRIDAY we get new music from Camila!

Who’s excited?!? 👋 ME! 👋

Listen below to Camila covering Lewis Capaldi’s – Someone You Loved

And BONUS, Shawn Mendes has it right. Excuse me while I go look up the Mendes family tree and find out if he’s got an older brother … or cousin… or uncle… *wink*