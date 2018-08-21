Camila Cabello wins BIG at the 2018 MTV VMAs … and then tweets herself!

Camila Cabello took home two big awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, Video of the Year AND Artist of the Year … do you agree with the decision?

Later in a moment of celebration, the singer responded to an old tweet of her own, that you just have to see to understand.

YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR https://t.co/H8IbhaA2EO — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 21, 2018

Watch her award-winning music video for “Havana” here:

