You Can Buy a First Avenue Lego™ Set For Christmas!
Posted by: Bangs
November 3, 2017
ATTENTION PRINCE FANS
First Avenue and Brickmania teamed up to create an incredible custom First Avenue Lego™ building set!
The 98 piece kit includes stickers, instructions, and packaging.
Own a piece of the nation’s premier block club, pre-order is open now. CLICK HERE TO SEE IT
Now we need a Prince figurine to go with!
