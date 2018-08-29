Can Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson do ANYTHING wrong?

We’ve said it NUMEROUS times at this point, but seriously … this guy is amazing! What did he do now? Well … he helped a son pay tribute to his late mother who recently died in a car accident.
After Angelo Pizarro’s mother and 12-year-old sister were killed in a wrong-way car crash, Pizarro launched a social media campaign to have The Rock give a shout out to his mother (who was a huge fan) during her funeral. Johnson did one better … he recorded a whole video!
Cue the waterworks…
@TheRock THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million). pic.twitter.com/tQisyRGgVT
— angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018