Can Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson do ANYTHING wrong?

We’ve said it NUMEROUS times at this point, but seriously … this guy is amazing! What did he do now? Well … he helped a son pay tribute to his late mother who recently died in a car accident.

After Angelo Pizarro’s mother and 12-year-old sister were killed in a wrong-way car crash, Pizarro launched a social media campaign to have The Rock give a shout out to his mother (who was a huge fan) during her funeral. Johnson did one better … he recorded a whole video!

Cue the waterworks…