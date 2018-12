Can James Corden and Gisele Bündchen keep up with #Toddlerography?!

In a recent sketch for The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden and gal pal Gisele Bündchen test their dance abilities by trying to keep up with these toddler dance instructors … and these kids are NOT going easy on the two!

Watch as they dance to Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” and tackle these hilarious dance moves!