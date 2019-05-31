TestTime: Can you pass a Minnesota permit test?

JoJo’s daughter is taking her written permit test next week. So we took some test questions to see if we know what we are doing!

The “Knowledge” test includes 40 multiple choice questions, but we’ll just give you 5 of them for now!

If you able to answer at least 32 questions correctly from the sample tests provided here you will be well prepared to take the knowledge test for your learner’s permit. FUN FACT: JoJo passed with a score of 34!

Question 1:

Drivers may pass on a two-lane roadway marked with a single solid yellow line on their side of the centerline.

True or False?

Question 2:

Your vehicle’s stopping distance increases when stopping:

a. On a wet or icy road.

b. On interstate highways.

c. When driving at night.

d. All of the above

Question 3:

What is the first thing you should adjust, if needed, when you get into a car to drive?

a. Your seat belt

b. The steering wheel

c. Your rearview mirror

d. Your seat

Question 4:

If you’re going to turn left onto a one-way street, you should complete the turn into…

a. The right lane.

b. The lane closest to your previous lane.

c. Either lane.

Question 5:

When the driver behind you wants to pass, you should

a. Speed up.

b. Go the same speed.

c. Slow down to allow room in front of your vehicle for the other driver to complete the pass easily.

d. Change lanes

How do you think you did? Think you can pass a practice test? CLICK HERE to take a practice exam!

ANSWERS: 1.F 2.A 3.D. 4.B 5. C